98532 (KMP.TO) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$87.51 million during the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

