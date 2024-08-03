AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by American Trust

American Trust lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

