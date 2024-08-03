ABCMETA Tops One Day Volume of $0.21 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $27,496.68 and $0.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,261.23 or 1.00085240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008194 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00060053 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000027 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

