Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0609 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $62.20 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,890.89 or 0.99942019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06025456 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,617,559.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.