ACI Worldwide’s (ACIW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACIW. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 112,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

