Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.96

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as low as $16.67. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 16,747 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Adecco Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
