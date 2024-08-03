adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.28

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and traded as low as $120.54. adidas shares last traded at $121.55, with a volume of 38,971 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADDYY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get adidas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADDYY

adidas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.71 and a beta of 1.21.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas AG will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.