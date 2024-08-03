Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Adshares has a market cap of $9.71 million and $1,399.25 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001126 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750,254 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
