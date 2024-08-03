ADT Inc. (ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 4th

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

ADT stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. ADT has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

