ADT (NYSE:ADT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.93 on Friday. ADT has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 10,738.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ADT by 1,185.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

