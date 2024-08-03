ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

ADT Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ADT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. 5,250,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,697. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ADT has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

