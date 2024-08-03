AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Earnings Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 217,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,954. The stock has a market cap of $731.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other AdvanSix news, insider Erin N. Kane sold 6,921 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin N. Kane sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258 shares of company stock worth $61,247 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

