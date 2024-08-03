AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $6,692,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

