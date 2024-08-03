Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 44.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

