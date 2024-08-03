Air Lease Co. (AL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 9th

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.