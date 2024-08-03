Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.40

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and traded as high as $41.28. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 16,226 shares traded.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.09.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

