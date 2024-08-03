Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -3.500–2.500 EPS.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 719,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,398. The stock has a market cap of $795.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

