Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.04-$0.08 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 5.7 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 4,494,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,053. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

