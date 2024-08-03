ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.7005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

