AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.14 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

