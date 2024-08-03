AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.14 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on AllianceBernstein

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Dividend History for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.