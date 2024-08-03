Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as high as C$0.67. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 33,636 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.78.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

