Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $291.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.05 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $274.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,598 shares of company stock worth $19,377,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

