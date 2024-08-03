Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 1% Higher

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.65 and last traded at $174.91. 5,230,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,426,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,933,775 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 129,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.