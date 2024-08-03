Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212,421 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 48.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 690,022 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Trading Down 5.1 %

ATEC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $884.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.