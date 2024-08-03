Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the software’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of ALTR opened at $82.79 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $1,145,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,810,704.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 486,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,114,245. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 127.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,788 shares of the software’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100,106 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

