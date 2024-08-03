Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS opened at $1.79 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

