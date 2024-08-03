Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.91.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.54. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.