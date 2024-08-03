Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.