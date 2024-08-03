AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
AMCIL Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
AMCIL Company Profile
