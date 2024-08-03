Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ameren updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $85.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

