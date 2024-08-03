American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

