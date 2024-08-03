American Trust Acquires 14 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Trust boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $27.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $804.46. 3,515,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $870.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $788.92. The company has a market cap of $764.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $446.89 and a 1 year high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.