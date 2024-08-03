American Trust Buys Shares of 1,528 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

American Trust purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. 7,633,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

