American Trust Has $38.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Trust owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $38,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.85. The stock had a trading volume of 568,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,772. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.52.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

