American Trust Has $5.10 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.75. 2,820,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $441.46.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

