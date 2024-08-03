American Trust Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

American Trust grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $66.73. 170,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,624. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

