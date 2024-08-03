American Trust Invests $4.62 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

American Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 113,993 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,699,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. 7,958,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

