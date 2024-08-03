American Trust Reduces Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Trust lowered its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Trust owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 257,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,529. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.