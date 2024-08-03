American Trust Sells 2,940 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

American Trust reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NTNX stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,712. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

