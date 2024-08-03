American Trust Sells 4,062 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

American Trust cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,891 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.