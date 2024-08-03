American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Diversified LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $148.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

