Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $20.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.33. Amgen has a 12 month low of $228.21 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.