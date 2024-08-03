Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 85,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.99. 2,106,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.21 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

