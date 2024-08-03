AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Down to $67.62

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.62, but opened at $64.02. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 54,687 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

