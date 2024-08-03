Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Announces Earnings Results

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

HOUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 1,204,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,486. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $481.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

