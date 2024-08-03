Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 2,453,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

