Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

