Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of APLS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $73.80.
Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on APLS
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.