APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Down to $37.89

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.89, but opened at $35.26. APi Group shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 186,408 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

APi Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in APi Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in APi Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 1,459,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after buying an additional 4,808,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

