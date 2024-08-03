Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPN. William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. Appian has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at $196,942,505.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802 in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 93,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after buying an additional 317,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Appian by 70.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 196,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

