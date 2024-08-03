ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.60 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 70.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

